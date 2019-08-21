Australia to join US in Gulf maritime security mission: Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison said Australia would provide a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft and support staff to the mission, which will also involve British forces.
Australia will join the US-led mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions with Iran, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on August 21.
Morrison said Australia would provide a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft and support staff to the mission, which will also involve British forces.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had requested Australia's help patrolling the strategic waterway during a visit to Sydney earlier this month.
The move follows a spate of incidents -- including the seizure of ships -- involving Iran and Western powers, in particular Britain and the US, centred on the vital Gulf channel.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:57 am