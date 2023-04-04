 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia to ban TikTok on government devices

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to a government-wide ban on the use of TikTok after the completion of a review by the Home Affairs department, The Australian newspaper reported.

The Australian government said on Tuesday it would remove TikTok on all federal government-owned devices due to security issues, a decision that follows many countries in the West in barring the Chinese-owned video app.

Victoria state will also ban the short video app from government phones, The Age newspaper reported, quoting a state government official as saying Victoria would follow the federal government's guidance.

The United States, Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices over security concerns.