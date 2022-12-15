 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia takes aim at Apple, Microsoft over child protection online

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

The e-Safety Commissioner, an office set up to protect internet users, said that after sending legal demands for information to some of the world's biggest internet firms, the responses showed Apple and Microsoft did not proactively screen for child abuse material in their storage services, iCloud and OneDrive.

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

An Australian regulator, after using new powers to make the tech giants share information about their methods, accused Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp not doing enough to stop child exploitation content on their platforms.

The two firms also confirmed they did not use any technology to detect live-streaming of child sexual abuse on video services Skype and Microsoft Teams, which are owned by Microsoft, and FaceTime, which is owned by Apple, the commissioner said in a report published on Thursday.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company was committed to combatting proliferation of abuse material but "as threats to children's safety continue to evolve and bad actors become more sophisticated in their tactics, we continue to challenge ourselves to adapt our response".

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The disclosure confirms gaps in the child protection measures of some of the world's biggest tech firms, building public pressure on them to do more, according to the commissioner. Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and Snapchat owner Snap Inc also got demands for information.