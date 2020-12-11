Australia stops COVID-19 vaccine trials after some participants show HIV antibody positives

Source: Reuters

Australia on December 11 became the first country in the world to stop further development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate as several participants in the early-stage trials generated antibodies for HIV after receiving the potential therapeutic.

Clinical trials of the vaccine were being conducted by the University of Queensland and Australian biotech firm CSL as part of the country's $750 million vaccine scheme.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a press conference said that the project was being terminated since they cannot have "any issue with confidence".

"We are as a nation now, with a good portfolio of vaccines, able to make these decisions to best protect the Australian people," he said.

There were no serious adverse events or safety concerns reported in the 216 participants of the phase 1 trial of the v451 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. However, data showed that some patients developed antibodies towards fragments of a HIV protein (gp41), which was used to stabilise the vaccine, it said.

The vaccine was one of four candidates that Australia had committed to buy and accordingly agreements were made to secure 51 million doses of the experimental vaccine.

UQ said the trial participants were fully informed of the possibility of a partial immune response to this protein component, however, it was unexpected that the antibody levels induced would interfere with certain HIV tests.

The university said there is no possibility the vaccine causes infection, and routine follow up tests confirmed there is no HIV virus present.

The University of Queensland commenced the phase 1 trial of v451 in July 2020, to assess its safety and immunogenicity in healthy volunteers.