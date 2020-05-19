App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia says it is not in trade war with China

"No, there's no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that there's increased demand for iron ore out of China," says Australian Agricultural Minister

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley.

"No, there's no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that there's increased demand for iron ore out of China," the minister told a media briefing.

"The reality is they have used a process, quite fairly, around a belief that we have not been fair in our trade."

Close

The minister earlier in the day said Australia would consider going to the World Trade Organization after China on Monday announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19.

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Australia #China #trade #World News

