App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 28, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Australia recalls 2.3 million vehicles over airbag problems

The government intervention -- one of the country's biggest ever consumer recalls -- follows consultations with affected manufacturers and industry stakeholders. It affects vehicles made by Ford, GM Holden, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australia announced the compulsory recall of 2.3 million vehicles today due to problems with faulty Takata airbags that have caused at least 23 deaths worldwide.

The government intervention -- one of the country's biggest ever consumer recalls -- follows consultations with affected manufacturers and industry stakeholders. It affects vehicles made by Ford, GM Holden, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda.

Similar action has taken place around the world. "The compulsory recall will capture approximately 2.3 million vehicles that still have a defective airbag that needs replacement," said assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar.

"Absolute priority will be given to replacing alpha airbags, which pose an immediate and critical safety risk." Given the scale of the task, suppliers have until the end of December 2020 to progressively replace all defective airbags made by the Japanese group.

related news

A total of four million vehicles in Australia are affected. Some have already been voluntarily recalled by manufacturers, with today's action concerning those that have yet to be fixed.

An investigation by Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission found that Takata airbag inflators without a desiccant -- a drying agent -- or with a calcium sulphate desiccant had a design flaw. It said that over time the ammonium nitrate propellant could degrade, potentially leading to the airbags being deployed in error.

Worldwide at least 23 deaths and more than 230 serious injuries have been reported in connection with the Takata airbags, Sukkar said, with a man killed in Australia last year. In total, at least 100 million units across all car manufacturers have been affected globally.

tags #Australia #vehicles #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC