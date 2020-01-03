App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia PM Scott Morrison inclined to cancel India trip due to bushfire crisis

Asked by reporters if it was appropriate to leave Australia given the situation, Morrison said he was "inclined not to proceed" with the visit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.

Asked by reporters if it was appropriate to leave Australia given the situation, Morrison said he was "inclined not to proceed" with the visit.

Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

Close
He was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17, but did not mention his intentions on that on Friday.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Australia #bushfire crisis #Current Affairs #India #Scott Morrison

