English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Australia plans fuel efficiency standards to boost electric car supply

    The absence of a mandatory fuel efficiency standard is curbing the uptake of electric cars in Australia, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said at an electric vehicle summit in Canberra.

    Reuters
    August 19, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Electric Car

    Electric Car

    The Australian government will seek to introduce vehicle fuel efficiency standards to help increase the supply of electric cars, improve affordability for motorists and drive down emissions, the government said on Friday.

    The absence of a mandatory fuel efficiency standard is curbing the uptake of electric cars in Australia, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said at an electric vehicle summit in Canberra.

    "We believe that now is the time to have an orderly and sensible discussion about whether vehicle fuel efficiency standards could help improve the supply of electric vehicles into the Australian market," Bowen said.

    "To me, this is ultimately about choice. And policy settings are denying Australians real choice of good, affordable, no emissions cars," he said.

    Bowen said a discussion paper on the National Electric Vehicle Strategy will be released for consultation in coming weeks, seeking feedback from industry, unions and consumer bodies.

    Close

    Related stories

    Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have, or be in the process of developing, fuel efficiency standards, he said.

    "Consumers aren't getting the choice available internationally and as the world moves towards more efficient and cleaner vehicles, Australia risks becoming a dumping ground for older technology which can't be sold in other markets," he said.

    Only 2% of cars sold in Australia are electric, nearly five times lower than the global average, because of high selling costs of vehicles.

    The recently elected Labor government raised Australia's 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions to a 43% reduction from 2005 levels, bringing the country more in line with other developed economies' Paris climate accord commitments.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Australia #electric car #World News
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 06:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.