Australia, Netherlands begin joint action against Russia for downing Malaysia Airlines' MH17 in 2014

An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. (REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev)

Australia and the Netherlands have begun joint legal action against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, (ICAO) the United Nations aviation council, for downing of Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flight MH17 on July 17, 2014.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne in a statement on March 14 said Russia was responsible for downing of the flight under international law, and the ICAO action “is a step forward in the fight for justice for 298 victims, including 38 Australians”.

The statement further noted that Australia and the Netherlands would rely on evidence that the MH17 was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile system transported from Russia to an area of eastern Ukraine under the control of Russian-backed separatists, and it was accompanied by a Russian military crew.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the downing eight years ago and instead offered a range of alternative theories. However, these have been rejected by international investigators as unsupported by evidence.

Notably, this joint action under Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. It is separate from a Dutch murder trial of four suspects over their individual criminal responsibility, which is expected later this year. The four suspects — three Russians and one Ukrainian, remain at large and have not attended the Dutch court.

The MH17 was on route Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 when it was hit over rebel-held eastern Ukraine by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile.

