App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Australia is in recession as economy reels from coronavirus and bushfires: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

According to the Australia Bureau of Statistics, Gross domestic product (GDP) grew just 1.4 percent in the 12 months to March 31 as the economy took a hit from the bushfires and the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI

The Australian government on Wednesday said the country is in a recession for the first time in almost three decades after the economy was battered by severe bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg disclosed that the economy shrunk by 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year, amid bushfires and the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Responding to a query about Australia in recession, Frydenberg said he believed it was.

Close

"The answer to that is yes. And that is on the basis of the advice that I have from the Treasury Department about where the June quarter is expected to be," Frydenberg said, according to media reports.

related news

A recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP decline.

"The Treasury was contemplating a fall in GDP of more than 20 percent in the June quarter. This was the economists' version of Armageddon," he said while speaking to reporters at Parliament House.

The combined devastation of the bushfire season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are being cited for the economic downturn.

The 2019-20 bushfires in Australia killed 33 people and destroyed 3,094 homes. More than 11 million hectares of land has been scorched.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many businesses were shut and international borders were closed to stem the spread of the disease, costing the economy billions of dollars.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 cases and 102 deaths from coronavirus, with many regions now regularly reporting zero new daily cases.

"It was in this quarter — the March quarter — that consumer and business confidence fell to its lowest level on record. The Australian Securities Exchange 200 lost a third of its value and, on March 16, saw its biggest daily fall of 9.7 percent on record.

"When combined with the ongoing drought, which saw farm GDP fall by 2.4 percent in the quarter, and the devastating impact of the bushfires that were raging across many states, one looks back on the March quarter, and there wasn't much good news.

"Seen in this context, the fact that the Australian economy only contracted by 0.3 percent shows the Australian economy's remarkable resilience,'' he added.

According to the Australia Bureau of Statistics, Gross domestic product (GDP) grew just 1.4 percent in the 12 months to March 31 as the economy took a hit from the bushfires and the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Frydenberg said the Government would provide an update on both the economy and stimulus programs in July this year.

"The Finance Minister and I will be providing a detailed update on the economic numbers now in July as opposed to June, and we're doing so because we're going to announce, at the same time, the outcomes of our JobKeeper review," he said.

He says the continued easing of coronavirus restrictions will encourage Australians to return to their usual spending habits and encourage business owners to scale back their dependence on JobKeeper.

“The fact that those restrictions are now being eased and they can have customers come through the door will mean that that transition off that support will be easier for a business like that,” he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Australia #australia bushfire #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Josh Frydenberg #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.