 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Australia hikes rates despite signs of slowing inflation

AFP
May 02, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 percent, wrong-footing many economists who predicted there would be no change.

Australia hikes rates despite signs of slowing inflation

Australia's central bank announced a surprise interest rate hike to an 11-year high on Tuesday, dashing hopes it would hold them steady as inflation shows signs of slowing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 percent, wrong-footing many economists who predicted there would be no change.

Figures released in late April showed the consumer price index dropping to 7 percent, down from 7.8 percent in December but still stubbornly above the bank's target of between 2 and 3 percent.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said inflation had "passed its peak", but was still too high.