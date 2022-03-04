English
    World

    Australia freezes $33 million in Russian funds

    Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution or who owned the money.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    Australia’s foreign minister says 45 million Australian dollars (USD 33 million) have been frozen in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution or who owned the money.

    Australia has imposed sanctions against more than 350 Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin.

    Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 Belarus entities and individuals including Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.
