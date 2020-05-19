App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia faces 'unprecedented' economic hit from coronavirus: RBA minutes

Australia is facing a "significant" and "unprecedented" economic contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Farmland that has begun to regenerate after bush fires four months ago on the outskirts of Cobargo, Australia, April 30, 2020. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)
Farmland that has begun to regenerate after bush fires four months ago on the outskirts of Cobargo, Australia, April 30, 2020. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Australia is facing a "significant" and "unprecedented" economic contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic, though massive fiscal and monetary policy stimulus would help cushion the blow, minutes of the country's central bank's latest meeting showed on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had on May 5 left the cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected move and recommited to buying as much government debt as needed to keep three-year bond yields near 0.25%.

The minutes showed board members discussed a range of economic scenarios in their policy deliberations, with the baseline case for gross domestic product to fall by 10% in the first half and 6% for all of 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Close
First Published on May 19, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Australia #coronavirus #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.