Australia did not promise US support for Taiwan in submarines deal

Mar 19, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

Australia, the U.S. and Britain this week unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project in which Australia will buy the U.S. military submarines before joint British and Australian production and operation of a new submarine class, SSN-AUKUS.

Australia has "absolutely" not vowed to support the U.S. in a conflict over Taiwan in return for U.S. Virginia-class submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday.

Australia's centre-left Labor government believes the A$368 billion ($244.06 billion) deal is necessary given Chinese military buildup in the region, which it has labelled the largest since World War Two.

Asked on ABC television if, in return for access to the U.S. military submarines, Australia had given the U.S. any commitment to help during a conflict over Taiwan, Marles said: "Of course not, and nor was one sought".