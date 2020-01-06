App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia commits extra A$2 billion for bushfire rebuilding

Around A$500 million of funding would be allotted for the fiscal year that ends in June 2020, with A$1 billion earmarked for 2020/21 and A$500 million for 2021/22.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australia will commit an extra A$2 billion (£1.06 billion) over the next two years to help cover the cost of rebuilding as bushfires ravage the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

He told a news conference the government would pay "whatever it costs" to recover from the fires, which are likely to run for weeks or months yet.

If further funding was needed, it would be provided, Morrison said.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Australia #bushfire #Scott Morrison #World News

