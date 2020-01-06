Australia commits extra A$2 billion for bushfire rebuilding

Around A$500 million of funding would be allotted for the fiscal year that ends in June 2020, with A$1 billion earmarked for 2020/21 and A$500 million for 2021/22.
Australia will commit an extra A$2 billion (£1.06 billion) over the next two years to help cover the cost of rebuilding as bushfires ravage the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
He told a news conference the government would pay "whatever it costs" to recover from the fires, which are likely to run for weeks or months yet.
Around A$500 million of funding would be allotted for the fiscal year that ends in June 2020, with A$1 billion earmarked for 2020/21 and A$500 million for 2021/22.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:47 am