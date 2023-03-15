 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Aussie weatherman forecasts 50% chance of El Niño

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Australian weather agency on March 14 issued an El Niño watch due to a 50% chance of El Niño forming later this year.

Representative Image

The end of La Niña has been officially confirmed by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), following previous updates by US and Japanese agencies at the end of last week.

The Australian weather agency on March 14 issued an El Niño watch due to a 50 percent chance of El Niño forming later this year.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterised by an abnormal warming of the Pacific ocean. It can adversely affect the monsoon in India, leading to droughts and below-normal rainfall.

America’s National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued a similar statement, highlighting the possibility of El Niño's formation in the coming months.