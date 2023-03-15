Aussie weatherman forecasts 50% chance of El Niño

The end of La Niña has been officially confirmed by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), following previous updates by US and Japanese agencies at the end of last week.

The Australian weather agency on March 14 issued an El Niño watch due to a 50 percent chance of El Niño forming later this year.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterised by an abnormal warming of the Pacific ocean. It can adversely affect the monsoon in India, leading to droughts and below-normal rainfall.

America’s National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued a similar statement, highlighting the possibility of El Niño's formation in the coming months.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has warned about the possibility of El Niño in India. Weather experts have forecast a 60 percent probability of drought, 30 percent possibility of below-normal rainfall, and only a 10 percent chance of normal rainfall. The earlier El Niño years such as 2009, 2014, 2015, and 2018 witnessed a poor southwest monsoon, leading to droughts and crop failures in India. While there are indications of a potential El Niño, the World Meteorology Organization has cautioned against definitive conclusions due to the complexity of this phenomenon.

Moneycontrol News