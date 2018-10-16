Audi to pay 800 mn euro fine in Germany over diesel cheating

Audi | German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi has a rather melancholy tale that explains the meaning of its logo. Audi was founded by August Horch in 1909, who also founded the company Horch in 1899. The four-rings in its logo represent Germany’s four oldest carmakers, namely, Audi, Horch, DKW and Wanderer, that had to band together to make Audi as we know it.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday its subsidiary Audi would not contest an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over "deviations from regulatory requirements" in diesel engines.

"Audi AG has accepted the fine" investigators levied for "deviations from regulatory requirements in certain V6 and V8 diesel aggregates and diesel vehicles", the group said in a statement, adding that "the fine will directly affect Volkswagen AG's financial earnings" for 2018.