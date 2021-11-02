MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann hopes for chip supply stabilisation by summer 2022

Volkswagen last week cut its outlook for deliveries, toned down sales expectations and warned of job cuts as a shortage of computer chips caused Europe’s largest carmaker to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter.

Reuters
November 02, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Other features include Alcantara leather upholstery, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof. You can also option out a head-up display and 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system. Also offered as options are a parking assist system as well as sports suspension with damper control. (Image source: Audi)

Other features include Alcantara leather upholstery, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof. You can also option out a head-up display and 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system. Also offered as options are a parking assist system as well as sports suspension with damper control. (Image source: Audi)

Volkswagen’s premium carmaker Audi expects chip supplies to remain tight at least until summer 2022, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

"We hope that we can reach a stabilisation with regard to production and chip deliveries at the end of the first half of 2022," Duesmann, who also sits on the management board of Volkswagen, was quoted as saying.

Volkswagen last week cut its outlook for deliveries, toned down sales expectations and warned of job cuts as a shortage of computer chips caused Europe’s largest carmaker to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter.

Duesmann told Reuters last month that Audi had to troubleshoot on a day-to-day basis to tackle the ongoing shortage of auto chips, calling the situation "a perfect storm".
Reuters
Tags: #Audi #chip supply #markus Duesmann #World News
first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.