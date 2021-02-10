Attempt to impeach corrupt 18th century English governor of Bengal figures in Trump's trial

In the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump, Warren Hastings, the 18th Century British Governor-General of Bengal, made an appearance when the prosecutors cited his impeachment by the British House of Commons after he had left office as a precedent for Trump.

During the arguments on February 9 on the constitutionality of holding the impeachment trial of Trump when he has already left office, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, the House Democrats' impeachment manager, brought up the impeachment of Hastings, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The Founding Fathers knew about this precedent while they were writing the US Constitution and understood that impeachment trials could take place after the accused left office, said the report quoting Raskin.

"The framers knew all about it, and they strongly supported the impeachment. In fact, the Hastings case was invoked at the convention," Ruskin said.

In 1786, impeachment proceedings were initiated against Hastings after he left office, probing his alleged mismanagement, mistreatment of natives, and personal corruption during his stay in India. However, he was ultimately acquitted by the House of Lords in 1795, and the impeachment failed.

On February 9, six Republican Senators joined their Democratic colleagues in the United States Senate to vote that the impeachment trial of Trump is constitutional.

The Senate confirmed the constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial by 56-44 votes following presentation from both sides -- House impeachment managers and lawyers representing the former president -- paving the way for the historic impeachment trial of the 45th President of the United States who left office on January 20.

From February 10 onwards, each of the two sides -- the House impeachment managers and Trump lawyers -- would have up to 16 hours to present their case before the 100-member Senate for them to vote on the impeachment of Trump days later.

As six Republicans supported the Democrats in their effort to impeach Trump on February 9. Now they need the support of at least another 11 Republicans to do that. Given the current situation that seems to be unlikely, political analysts said, noting that the entire process is most likely to end up in the acquittal of the former president.