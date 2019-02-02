App
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: AP

Attack on Iran's paramilitary base kills 1, wounds 5

Last week, a double-bombing attack injured three policemen in Zahedan, the provincial capital.

Associated Press
Representative Image
Representative Image
Two attackers scaled the wall of a Basij paramilitary base and opened fire, killing one member of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard and wounding five others in the southeastern town of Nikshahr, Iranian media reported on February 2.

Nikshahr prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told the semi-official Mehr news agency the victim was a "member of the Guard" and identified him as Morteza Aliahmadi. He did not elaborate on Aliahmadi's rank.

The Basij is affiliated with the Guard. Golmohammadi said both attackers escaped. No group immediately claimed responsibility. The attack happened during the morning flag raising at the base, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Nikshahr is located in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Last week, a double-bombing attack injured three policemen in Zahedan, the provincial capital. Baluch separatists and drug traffickers have claimed responsibility for past attacks.

In December, a suicide car bomber struck a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar, killing at least two police and wounding 42 others.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 01:00 pm

