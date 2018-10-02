At least seven dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally: official

Another 25 people were wounded when the militant blew himself up at the rally of parliamentary candidate Abdul Nasir Mohmmand
At least seven people were killed in a suicide attack on an Afghan election campaign rally on Tuesday, an official said, in the latest violence to strike the country.Another 25 people were wounded when the militant blew himself up at the rally of parliamentary candidate Abdul Nasir Mohmmand in the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.
