MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

At least seven dead in Afghan mosque blast

"So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital," a medic in the southern city's central hospital said.

AFP
October 15, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)


At least seven people were killed and 15 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.

"So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately identified, but it came exactly a week after a suicide bomb attack on Shiite worshippers in the northern city of Kunduz, that was claimed by the Islamic State group.

An eyewitness told AFP he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.

Another witness said three blasts rocked the mosque in the centre of the town during Friday prayers, the busiest congregation of the week.

Close

Related stories

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti tweeted: "We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded.

"Special forces of the Islamic Emirate have arrived in the area to determine the nature of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice."

According to an AFP journalist the mosque was full of people at the time of the explosions, and at least 15 ambulances went to the scene.

Graphic images posted to social media, which could not be immediately verified, showed bodies lying on the floor of the Fatemieh mosque.With agency inputs
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan
first published: Oct 15, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.