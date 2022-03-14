At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv
According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.
Reuters
March 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 7. (Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)
At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.
