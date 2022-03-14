English
    At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv

    According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.

    Reuters
    March 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 7. (Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)

    At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.

