you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

At least four dead in NYC shooting: police

No one has been arrested over the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn, and the motive and exact circumstances are not known, a New York police official told AFP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least four people died and three were wounded in a shooting at a social club in New York early Saturday, police said. No one has been arrested over the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn, and the motive and exact circumstances are not known, a New York police official told AFP.

The local affiliate of ABC News described the place where the shooting took place as an after-hours club.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, the police official said.

Earlier reports had said as many as five people were wounded.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 06:55 pm

