English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bull Market Is Back! Will Nifty Head For The Moon?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv

    Igor Terekhov added that seven people were also wounded on his Telegram account.

    AFP
    August 30, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)

    At least five people were killed on Tuesday as Russian shelling hit the centre of Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, the mayor said.

    Igor Terekhov added that seven people were also wounded on his Telegram account.

    The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gave a slightly lower death toll of four and said another four were injured.

    "The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv," Synegubov said on Telegram, as he warned residents to "stay inside the shelters".

    Located in northeastern Ukraine just 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv managed to repel efforts by Moscow's forces to take the city, which had a population of some 1.4 million residents before the war.

    Close
    It has been heavily bombarded throughout the conflict, with hundreds of people killed, officials say.
    AFP
    Tags: #Kharkiv #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.