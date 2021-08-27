MARKET NEWS

At least 95 Afghans killed in August 26 bombings: Official

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
ISIS struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee. (Image: Reuters)

An official says at least 95 Afghans were killed in Thursday's suicide bombings outside Kabul''s international airport.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The official said the actual death toll is even higher because others were involved in evacuating bodies.

Afghan and US officials earlier said the bombings killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops, in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.
