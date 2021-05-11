MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

At least 9 dead in Russian high school shooting: news agencies

Eight schoolchildren and a teacher were killed, a person aware of the development told the Interfax news agency.

AFP
May 11, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

At least nine people including eight pupils were killed on Tuesday after two unidentified attackers opened fire at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, news agencies reported.

"Eight schoolchildren and a teacher were killed," a source told the Interfax news agency.

Ten more people were injured, said state news agency TASS.

Spokespersons for police and the emergencies ministry refused to comment.

News agencies reported that two unidentified people had carried out the shooting and one, a 17-year-old, had been detained.

Close

Related stories

Images broadcast on state television from the scene showed dozens of people outside the school building with fire services and police vehicles lining nearby streets.

A source told the Interfax news agency that a second shooter had barred himself in on the fourth floor of the building.

The TASS state news agency, citing sources in the emergency services, said that 10 people had been injured and were rushed to hospital.

"I was in class, I first heard an explosion, then gunshots," TASS quoted a teacher as saying.

The city administration was cited as saying that children were evacuated from the school and that security had been bolstered at other educational facilities in the city.

Another source cited by the RIA Novosti agency said they had heard an explosion and could see smoke rising from the building.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov had arrived at the scene of the shooting, news agencies reported.

Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in education facilities and the difficulty of buying firearms legally, although it is possible to register hunting rifles.
AFP
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Russia #World News
first published: May 11, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.