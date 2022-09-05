English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Afghanistan earthquake kills eight, more casualties feared

    "Sunday night's earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province," Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, Director of Information and Culture of Kunar and Governor's Spokesman, told Bakhtar News Agency, adding the number of casualties could increase.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    An earthquake in northeastern Afghanistan killed at least eight people early on Monday, and the toll could rise, the state news agency quoted a regional official as saying.

    The quake of magnitude 5.3 struck near the eastern city of Jalalabad in the early hours, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

    "Sunday night's earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province," Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told the Bakhtar News Agency, adding that casualties could rise.

    Initial reports put the toll from the quake at six, with nine injured, said disaster ministry spokesman Mohammad Nassim Haqqani.

    Afghanistan is still recovering from a strong earthquake in June that killed more than 1,000 and wiped out villages in its east.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Afghanistan #earthquake #World News
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 12:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.