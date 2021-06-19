MARKET NEWS

At least 7 killed, 13 injured after twin-engine plane crash-lands in Siberia

A total of 20 people were reportedly on board the plane, the report added.

Reuters
June 19, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Several people were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine Let L-410 aircraft made an emergency landing in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia, Russia's state-affiliated media RT News reported on Saturday.

TAGS: #Plane #Siberia #TRAIN #World News
