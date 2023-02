Representational image

At least 42 people have been killed in government-controlled parts of Syria as several buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey, state media said.

"Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency SANA said quoting a health ministry official.