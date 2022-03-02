English
    At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    People gather in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25. (Image: AFP)

    At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

    The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
