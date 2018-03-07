App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 07, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

At least 18 killed as second earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

The earthquake, which struck shortly after midnight local time, was the most severe aftershock in an area badly damaged by a magnitude 7.5 quake that flattened villages and caused landslides, killing at least 55 people.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 18 people have been killed by a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck Papua New Guinea's mountainous Southern Highlands early Wednesday, an official said, adding to the death toll from a larger quake nine days ago.

The earthquake, which struck shortly after midnight local time, was the most severe aftershock in an area badly damaged by a magnitude 7.5 quake that flattened villages and caused landslides, killing at least 55 people.

"I have just received reports that 18 people were killed last night," William Bando, Hela Province administrator told Reuters.

"It appears Hides was hardest hit. We haven't heard about potential casualties there yet, but it is a big village with many people."

The first casualty assessment comes as authorities and aid workers struggle to reach the rugged highlands area to assess the extent of the damage of the first earthquake on Feb. 26 and deliver aid to stricken locals.

Landslides, blocked roads, cracked airstrips and damaged telecommunication links have hampered efforts by authorities to assess the death toll and deliver supplies to the more than 150,000 people that agencies estimate are in need of aid.

tags #earthquake #Papua New Guinea #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC