At Least 18 Chinese Coal Miners Killed By Lethal Gas

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

Associated Press
Dec 5, 2020 / 08:00 PM IST

China's state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.
TAGS: #China #World News
first published: Dec 5, 2020 08:00 pm

