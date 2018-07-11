At least 10 killed in Afghan attack, fighting over: Official

10 people dead and another 10 wounded in a militant attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the casualty.
A militant attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan today left at least 10 people dead and another 10 wounded, an official said, after security forces overcame the attackers.Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the casualty toll from the attack on the education department office in Jalalabad.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:05 pm