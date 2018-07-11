App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

At least 10 killed in Afghan attack, fighting over: Official

10 people dead and another 10 wounded in a militant attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the casualty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A militant attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan today left at least 10 people dead and another 10 wounded, an official said, after security forces overcame the attackers.

Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the casualty toll from the attack on the education department office in Jalalabad.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #militant attack #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.