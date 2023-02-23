 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

At G20 meeting, Janet Yellen steps up calls for increased economic aid to Ukraine

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Yellen, speaking in remarks prepared for delivery to a news conference as G20 finance leaders gathered on the outskirts of the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, said it was critical for the International Monetary Fund to "move swiftly" towards a fully financed loan programme for Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up calls on Thursday for increased financing support to Ukraine to help it battle the year-old Russian invasion as the United States readies an additional $10 billion in economic assistance in coming weeks.

Yellen, speaking in remarks prepared for delivery to a news conference as G20 finance leaders gathered on the outskirts of the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, said it was critical for the International Monetary Fund to "move swiftly" towards a fully financed loan programme for Ukraine.

"As President Biden has said, we will stand with Ukraine in its fight - for as long as it takes," she said. "Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India."

Ukraine is seeking a $15 billion multi-year IMF programme, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday after meeting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv.