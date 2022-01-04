At 13 months, Dakota Conry becomes Australia's youngest to die in COVID

Dakota Conry had three siblings -- a big brother Kaylan, a big sister Ella, and a twin sister Hallie. (Image: Screenshot/GoFundMe)

A 13-month-old girl in Australia has become the country’s youngest victim of COVID-19. Dakota Conry, who died in her sleep, had contracted the infection before she was put to bed by her parents on December 27, reported Daily Mail.

However, her parents had no idea that their child had COVID-19, it said.

Her body temperature was hotter than usual, but otherwise there was “nothing out of the ordinary”, her father, Ryan Nenke, told the publication. “We gave her Panadol two times that day she had her normal naps and was playing with her siblings in the afternoon and went to sleep,” he said. The child from Adelaide had three siblings – a big brother Kaylan, a big sister Ella, and a twin sister Hallie.

It is not yet known what caused Dakota’s death but the doctor said she had been infected with COVID-19 at the time, making her the youngest Australian to die with the virus.

After Conry’s death, the whole family tested positive, even though they all were fully vaccinated, Nenke said.

Tributes started pouring in for the young girl after her sudden death, with a GoFundMe set-up by family friend Brooke Page. “Their darling 13-month-old Dakota grew her wings and went to heaven,” she mentioned on the page, as she requested to raise some money for the family.

She said the money raised would be used to pay for living expenses as the couple navigates their grief while organising a funeral.

“We would like to raise some money to make this family feel comfortable with not going back to work straight away, giving them time to mourn for their sudden loss, help them with their life expenses and spend time with their children and loved ones,” she said.

Australian COVID-19 cases soared to a pandemic record on January 4 after the emergence of the Omicron variant, driving up hospitalisation rates as the once-formidable testing regime buckled under lengthy wait times and stock shortages.

The country which, for a year-and-a-half, used a system of constant testing, contact tracing and lockdowns to squash most outbreaks, clocked 47,799 new infections, up nearly a third from January 3, which was also a record.