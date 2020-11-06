Asymptomatic COVID-19 patient in US carried virus for over 70 days

A 71-year-old cancer patient in the United States was found to be carrying the novel coronavirus inside her for 70 days. The finding has made experts question the common belief that the virus survives for a maximum of two to three weeks inside the human body in immunocompromised cases.

The elderly woman, who was also an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient, was found to be contagious for nearly two and a half months. She was already battling cancer of the white blood cells, which had weakened her immune response and caused the long period of contagion.

According to a study titled ‘Prolonged Infectious SARS-CoV-2 Shedding From An Asymptomatic Immunocompromised Cancer Patient’, which was published in the journal Cell on November 4, the 71-year-old was suffering from leukaemia. This medical condition had hampered her body’s ability to resist and fight infections.

Notably, this case contradicts the COVID-19 guidelines issued by America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that state that immunocompromised coronavirus patients are not likely to remain infectious after 20 days.

The CDC had said: “Persons with more severe to critical illness or severe immunocompromise likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset.”

However, this case study establishes facts that directly contradict the CDC statement. As per the latest study, “...long-term shedding of infectious virus may be a concern in certain immunocompromised patients.”

Although most SARS-CoV-2 infected patients shed the virus for around eight days, the duration often varies on a case to case basis. As per the study findings, for instance, some immunocompromised patients may take longer to shed the infectious virus.