Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

AstraZeneca wins two approval recommendations from EU agency

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as "smoker's lung".

Reuters

The European medicines watchdog has recommended approving AstraZeneca Plc's treatments for a form of heart failure and a lung disorder, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as "smoker's lung".
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 11:52 am

