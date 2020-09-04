172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|astrazeneca-to-begin-phase-12-clinical-trials-of-coronavirus-vaccine-in-japan-5797881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine in Japan

Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.

Reuters
AstraZeneca: Reuters
AstraZeneca: Reuters

Astrazeneca said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.

The British company is working with Daiichi Sankyo, JCR Pharma and other partners in Japan to make and distribute the vaccine.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.