Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

AstraZeneca starts trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

Reuters

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it started early stage trials for an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, as the British drugmaker also ploughs on with its vaccine candidate.

The trial will evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, is safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years in the United Kingdom with the backing of the United States.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 11:57 am

