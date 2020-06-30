App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

AstraZeneca director Jorge Mazzei told reporters on Monday that if the vaccine works he believes the hard-hit South American nation will get it at the end of the year. But he has just had the first call with local partners Fiocruz and will start working on a contract on Tuesday.

PTI

Two days after Brazil's government announced a deal with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZenecato get up to 100 million doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine, a director of the company said the document was actually a letter of intent and there are still key items to be negotiated.

AstraZeneca director Jorge Mazzei told reporters on Monday that if the vaccine works he believes the hard-hit South American nation will get it at the end of the year. But he has just had the first call with local partners Fiocruz and will start working on a contract on Tuesday.

Brazil counts almost 58,000 dead by COVID-19, and more than 1.2 million cases of the disease.

Close

“It is nearly impossible that this contract is not signed,” Mazzei said. “It took two to three weeks for the letter of intent to be signed. Our goal is that this contract is signed as quickly as possible."

related news

On Saturday, authorities of Brazil's health ministry said the country will pay USD 127 million for material to produce initial 30.4 million doses in two batches in December and January. They added the inoculation efforts would start quickly if the vaccine is certified to be safe and effective.

Since last week the vaccine is being tested on more than 5,000 Brazilians of the health care sector.

The Brazilian government said the total deal is for 100 million doses for a country of about 210 million residents. After the first batch, 70 million vaccines produced by local vaccine maker Fiocruz, but the conditions for that step are yet to be defined.

“I trust there is a strategy (of the Brazilian government) on how to vaccinate all the people,” AstraZeneca's director added. Mazzei said there are key elements to be negotiated, including the extent of the transfer of technology and the second purchase of 70 million doses. He said other countries already have deals at this stage, but says Brazil “is surely in the same wave of the first countries to get the shot.”

The Brazilian government said the first to get the Oxford shots would be high-risk groups such as the elderly, people with comorbidities and health and security professionals.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized for downplaying his government's response to the pandemic, comparing the disease to “a little flu.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:16 am

tags #AstraZeneca #Brazil #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

Gilead prices COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient in developed nations

Gilead prices COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient in developed nations

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.