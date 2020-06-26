App
World
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO chief scientist says Astrazeneca, Moderna most advanced in COVID-19 vaccine race

Soumya Swaminathan said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was ‘not far behind’ Astrazeneca's, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials

Reuters

World Health Organisation's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on June 26 that Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development.

Swaminathan said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was also "not far behind" Astrazeneca's, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials.

The WHO is in talks with multiple Chinese manufacturers, including Sinovac, on potential vaccines, she said.

Swaminathan, speaking to a news briefing, called for considering collaborating on COVID-19 vaccine trials, similar to the WHO's ongoing Solidarity trial for drugs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.