English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial: NIAID

AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States.

Reuters
March 23, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States.

"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."
Reuters
TAGS: #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Mar 23, 2021 10:34 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.