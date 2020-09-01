172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|astrazeneca-expands-covid-19-vaccine-supply-tie-up-with-oxford-biomedica-5784411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

AstraZeneca expands COVID-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023.

Reuters

AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm 15 million pounds ($20 million) upfront and an additional 35 million pounds plus other costs by the end of 2021.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
