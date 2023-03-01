 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Asia’s factories gather some speed on China reopening boost

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

The latest round of factory data adds to uncertainty as the global economy braces for a downturn, amid persistent inflation and high borrowing costs sapping already-fragile demand.

Workers labor on bicycles on the assembly line of PT. Terang Dunia Internusa's United Bike factory in Citeureup, West Java, Indonesia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Countries around the world have set targets to reduce carbon emissions, and increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads is key to meeting those goals. In Southeast Asia, where millions of people use motorbikes as their main form of transport, offering an electric option is key. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

Asia’s manufacturing activity showed signs of revival as China’s reopening provided a lift to the sluggish global economy, although the tailwinds weren’t enough to pull major exporters like Taiwan and Japan out of their slump.

The latest round of factory data adds to uncertainty as the global economy braces for a downturn, amid persistent inflation and high borrowing costs sapping already-fragile demand.

The divergence continued to widen in the region’s factories in February, with Southeast Asia’s more domestically-driven economies forging on ahead with their expansion and North Asia’s export-oriented hubs lagging, data from S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes showed Wednesday.