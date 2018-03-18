Asian leaders congratulate Xi Jinping on re-election

Several Asian leaders among many heads of state and government on Sunday congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as China's president for life.

Xi was unanimously elected by the rubber stamp parliament National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday, days after it ratified a proposal to remove the two-term limit for president paving the way for him to remain in power lifelong.

In his message of congratulations, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said Xi's election as Chinese president reflects the Chinese people's confidence in his leadership.

Hussain said China has made remarkable achievements in the past five years, which has not only enhanced its international status and image but also brought great changes in people's lives, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that he believes China will continue to move forward and achieve the goal of national rejuvenation.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners, and the two countries will continue to commit themselves to comprehensively strengthening bilateral relations and benefiting the two peoples, Hussain said.

In his message, Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen said Xi's election is a full recognition of the great achievements China has made under his leadership in the past five years and reflects the people's firm confidence in him to lead China in realising the Chinese dream.

Yameen said he is confident that under Xi's leadership, China will make greater achievements and create more opportunities for other countries to achieve common development.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid said under Xi's leadership, China has made huge achievements in the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind adding that Bangladesh-China relations will be consolidated and deepened. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also praised Xi's "wise and far-sighted leadership".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he wishes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Xi at the core, the Chinese people will make greater achievements in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

He said he believes North Korea-China relations will develop toward the direction that conforms to the common interests of the two peoples.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said he believes that Xi, as the core of the CPC Central Committee, president of China and chairman of the CMC, will lead the Chinese people to realize the goal of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

Japanese Emperor Akihito wished Xi good health and China prosperity.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China, as well as the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up policy.

During the past 40 years, China has made remarkable progress, and the two countries have developed extensive cooperation, Abe said.

He hoped to take this year as an opportunity to improve the Japan-China relationship, taking it to a new level of development.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hoped under Xi's leadership, China realises the Chinese dream as soon as possible and makes greater contribution to peace and development in Northeast Asia and the world at large.

With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership, Moon said he would like to make efforts with Xi to steer bilateral relations toward maturity and into a new era.