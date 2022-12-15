 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian FX bulls return as easing China COVID curbs improves outlook: Poll

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Long positions on most other emerging Asian currencies also firmed, with those on the Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won at around two-year highs, a fortnightly poll of 10 analysts showed.

Investors were most bullish on the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February, as China easing its strict COVID curbs and hopes of major central banks tempering the monetary policy lifted sentiment, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, sentiment on China's yuan was mostly neutral, while investors turned bullish on the Philippine peso for the first time since July 2021.

The poll was conducted before the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday a slowdown after four straight 75 bps hikes that came with a caveat of the need for further rate hikes despite the risk of a recession.

"Ongoing rate hikes from the Fed will mean that central banks in Southeast Asia will keep raising rates as well," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

"But for most (regional) central banks, the pace of raising rates could be slower than their previous hikes because they do not see a lot of pressure from weakness in their local currency right now."