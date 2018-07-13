App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asian countries needs to urgently focus on developing core infra: Asian Business Summit

The summit adopted a joint statement which states common commitment of the Asian businesses towards pushing the overall economic growth of the region, industry body CII said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Asian countries need to urgently focus on developing core infrastructure such as electric power, communication, roads and railways to promote economic activities and push the growth of this region. This was emphasized in the Asian Business Summit, which was organized by Japan-based business chamber Keidanren and CII in cooperation with major economic organizations in Asia.

To realise the common commitments, it said Asian countries need to work on promoting global trade, improve infrastructure, innovation and training of human resources.

"In Asia, it is urgent to develop core infrastructures, such as electric power, communication, roads, railways, water supply and sewerage, ports and airports. These facilities are the foundation of economic activities and people's livelihood and also support inclusive growth," the joint statement said.

It also called for the development of an environment that enables companies to conduct business activities across borders freely and smoothly.

The statement said while concerns are raised over rising protectionism, it is important for Asian economies to collaborate and cooperate in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international economic order.

"Efforts must be made to facilitate businesses through protection of intellectual property and improvement of rules such as securing fair competition," it said.

Further, it added that tourism is a promising growth field, which provides a platform to encourage the exchange of people and contributes in building mutual understanding and trust which will serve as a foundation of cooperation among economies.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

