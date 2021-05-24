MARKET NEWS

Asian American advocacy group raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

The money raised would be used for three priority investment areas

PTI
May 24, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
US President Joe Biden (File image: AP Photo)

An Asian American advocacy group has raised nearly $1.1 billion to support the community, which over the past one year has increasingly become a victim of hate crime in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Formally launched early this month, The Asian American Foundation is headed by Indian American Sonal Shah, who was a one of the top Biden campaign official from the community. The money raised would be used for three priority investment areas, the foundation said. These are combating anti-AAPI hate, data and research, and education. A delegation of its senior leadership met White House officials last week. There are nearly 23 million Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the US. Indian Americans constitute over four million.

Asia shares cautious ahead of US inflation test, Bitcoin slides

We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we've received in such a short period of time. It's amazing to know that we are not alone in wanting to help lift up AAPI communities, Shah said. In fact, there's a long list of organisations and people who are joining us in saying enough is enough the time for change is now, she said.

The fund has been raised through both the corporate sector as well as eminent members of the community. On May 21, US President Joe Biden signed a legislation to address the sudden increase in hate crime against Asian-Americans in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed hope that such crimes would now be more accurately counted and reported so that it can be ended.
PTI
