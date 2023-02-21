 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia may see more rate hikes if core CPI stays high: IMF

Bloomberg
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

Asia’s central banks may need to raise interest rates further if core inflation does not show clear signs of returning to target, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Policy makers must “stay alert” despite a slowdown in headline inflation, as the core gauge — which strips out transitory and volatile items — still runs above target, IMF’s Krishna Srinivasan, Thomas Helbling and Shanaka J. Peiris wrote in a blog post published on Tuesday.

Asia has benefited from a rebound in local currencies and the easing of global commodity and shipping costs but data on second-round effects remain mixed, they said in the post, adding that China’s reopening may also stoke price gains.

“This means that central banks should tread carefully by reaffirming their commitment to price stability. Indeed, they may need to hike rates further if core inflation does not show clear signs of returning to target,” the IMF said. “Given the two-sided risks to inflation in Japan, more flexibility in long-term yields would help to avoid abrupt changes later,” it said.